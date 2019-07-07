Ardyce Florine Olson Johnson

GALESVILLE -- Ardyce Florine Olson Johnson, 94, of Galesville passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. She was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Holmen just north of Jostad Store to Angus and Florence Olson. She graduated from eighth grade at Midway School and graduated high school from Holmen High.

In 1943 she married Ernie Johnson, the love of her life, at Holmen Lutheran Church and they lived on Mike McHugh's farm in Holmen. In 1948 they bought a farm in Silver Creek near Galesville and became members of Zion Lutheran when the Rev. Vevang visited and became active in 1948. Ardyce was involved in the ladies aid circle and quilting group. She would also care for children when at the Red Cross Bloodmobile at Zion.

Ardyce enjoyed being home with her children, but when all were in school she became a partner in Johnson Home Construction finishing woodwork, painting and etc. After retirement she spent her days in Texas and California.

She enjoyed family gatherings, neighborhood events, church activities, playing cards, bowling, dancing, children's school and sport activities.

Ardyce and Ernie were blessed with eight children, Bonnie Ann (Ron Ryder), Ellis (Sonny), Joan Remus, Terry (Kit), Steve (Mary), Ken (Candy), Carla (Ron), Daniel (Barb) and Luther (Di). She is also survived by 51 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001; her parents; brothers, Floyd Dennis, Curtis and Vernon; her son, Ellis "Sonny"; granddaughter, Kari; grandson, William; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Benard and Ella Johnson; three sisters-in-law, Ethel Bertelson, Gwenith Sacia, and Olga Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Orville Johnson, Wilmar Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, July 13, at Noon at Zion Lutheran Church, 20335 West Gale Ave, Galesville. Pastor Joe Iverson will officiate and burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given to the family at .