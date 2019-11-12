Ardis Otterson

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Ardis Otterson, 86, of Caledonia died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Golden Horizons in Crosslake, Minn. Ardis was born May 26, 1933, in Red Wing, Minn., and married John Otterson in 1955. They had three children, David, Susan Marie, who died as a newborn, and Daniel. The family moved to Caledonia in 1966 and Ardis was the office manager of McLoone Metal Graphics in La Crosse, for 27 years, before retiring at the age of 62.

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Caledonia was a huge part of Ardis's life. She spent hours at the church each week, involved in bell choir, altar guild, WELCA, Circle, 3D, church choir, Sunday school, Bible study, kitchen committee, etc. The church was her family and she didn't take any of her volunteer tasks lightly. This "family" was especially important after the loss of her dear husband, John, in 1976.

Ardis was blessed to have eight grandchildren, Nicholas (Katie), Aaron (Marit), Jacob (Vianni), Nathan, Steven, Tatum (Bobby), Patrick, John (Rebecca); and seven great-grandchildren, Laken, Jett, Dawson, Ella, Kinsley, John and Luke.

Ardis will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, where she will finally be reunited with her husband, John. A celebration of Ardis's life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Caledonia, with luncheon following.

A memorial of donor's choice is preferred..