Ardene G. Olson

HOLMEN -- Ardene G. Olson, 69, of Holmen was called to her eternal home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was born June 21, 1950, to Gilbert and Marie (Eckelberg) Neitzel at St. Ann's Hospital in La Crosse.

Ardene graduated as class valedictorian from Onalaska High School in 1968. She later attended UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse.

On Aug. 7, 1971, Ardene married Charles (Chuck) D. Olson at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Onalaska, and they enjoyed over 48 years of loving marriage.

Ardene met Chuck while working at Skogen's IGA in Onalaska. Following their marriage, she was a stay-at-home mother until the early 1980's. She worked several years at Casual Corner in Valley View Mall, then later joined Chuck, working in the office of their company, Midwest Products. Following the sale of that business in 1994, Ardene accompanied Chuck into the real estate industry, becoming a licensed Realtor. She retired from real estate shortly after her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in May of 2005.

Ardene was a devoted spouse, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress and cook, known to recite recipes from memory. Ardene also loved gardening and bird watching. She had a beautiful singing voice and a love of music. Ardene played the piano, sang in her church choir and at weddings, as well as performed in local community theatre.

While the effects of MS later took away her ability to participate in those interests, she found joy in sending cards to friends and family, completing daily crossword puzzles, and was unmatched at Scrabble. She endured her journey with enormous strength, patience and grace. Her unshakeable Christian faith was a testament and inspiration to her family and everyone around her. To know her was to love her.

She is survived by her mother, Marie (Eckelberg) Neitzel, of Onalaska; her husband, Charles, of Holmen; two sons, Ryan (Jennifer) and Damon (Angie), both of Holmen; a daughter, Jillian (Daren) Hugo, of La Crosse; seven grandchildren, Lydia and Paige Olson, and Austin, Carson, and Peyton Olson, all of Holmen, and Ava Wintin and Ariana Hugo, both of La Crosse; one sister, Arvilla (Paul) Shoults; four brothers, John (Daviell), James (Laure), Joseph (Nancy), and Alan (Colleen) Neitzel; a brother-in-law, Paul (Cathy) Olson; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.

Ardene was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert Neitzel; her in-laws, Palmer and Hazel (Sacia) Olson; and one nephew, Andrew Neitzel.

The Olson Family would like to thank the many caretakers who allowed Ardene to remain living at home as well as the many special friends who visited her.

Visitation from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 112 9th Ave. N. in Onalaska. Pastor Robert Dommer will officiate. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, Holmen. Due to the limited capacity of the church, friends are encouraged to join the family for a fellowship luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Monday at Drugan's Castle Mound. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, .