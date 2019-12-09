Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ardelle M. Johnson
December 09, 2019
Ardelle M. Johnson
MINDORO -- Ardelle Mae Johnson, 81, of Mindoro passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She is survived by one son, Raymond Johnson; one daughter, Donna (Doug) Peters; five grandchildren, John Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Randy (Erin) Johnson, Kyle (Molly) Peters and Courtney Peters; three great-grandchildren, Katy Kramer, Hazel Johnson and Hadley Thurston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; and one son, Charles.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. To view the obituary in its entirety and to offer the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
MINDORO -- Ardelle Mae Johnson, 81, of Mindoro passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She is survived by one son, Raymond Johnson; one daughter, Donna (Doug) Peters; five grandchildren, John Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Randy (Erin) Johnson, Kyle (Molly) Peters and Courtney Peters; three great-grandchildren, Katy Kramer, Hazel Johnson and Hadley Thurston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; and one son, Charles.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. To view the obituary in its entirety and to offer the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 14, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Ardelle
in memory of Ardelle
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 14, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.