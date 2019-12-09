Ardelle M. Johnson
Ardelle M. Johnson

December 09, 2019

MINDORO -- Ardelle Mae Johnson, 81, of Mindoro passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She is survived by one son, Raymond Johnson; one daughter, Donna (Doug) Peters; five grandchildren, John Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Randy (Erin) Johnson, Kyle (Molly) Peters and Courtney Peters; three great-grandchildren, Katy Kramer, Hazel Johnson and Hadley Thurston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; and one son, Charles.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. To view the obituary in its entirety and to offer the family online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 14, 2019
