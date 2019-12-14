Ardelle L. Elliott

Ardelle Lorraine Elliott, 92, passed away peacefully with family by her side on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She came into this world April 9, 1927, a Holley (daughter of Julius and Tilly). It is a blessing that she is now reunited with her devoted husband, Ervin, in Heaven at a time when we celebrate joy and hope here on Earth at this Christmastime.

At the time of her passing, Ardelle was a resident of Sparta. She spent her childhood in La Crosse, adored and doted on by her parents and six older siblings. At age 16, she met Ervin Elliott, of Adams Valley (Bangor), and quickly became the light of his life. They married Sept. 30, 1944, and spent their entire lives as a dynamic duo - succeeding at everything that was important to them: marriage, family, farming and card games. During their 55 years of marriage, Ardelle and Ervin lived on dairy farms in Sparta and Bangor, with their five sons and two daughters - all of whom inherited Ardelle's wit, humor, strength and sense of self. Ardelle was always on the go. She could often be found on road trips with her kids and grandkids and visiting with many beloved friends and neighbors. A keen eye for style, she was a self-proclaimed "road runner" who enjoyed her shopping sprees. For many years, she swam regularly at the YMCA. Even when she was at home, she was busy. She was extremely talented at cross-stitching and had at least one or two projects in the works. Ardelle never stopped learning and spent her last decade as an avid Facebook-er and online banker! Yet her most treasured times were spent with her family.

Those who will miss her most include her children, Larry (Betty) Elliott, Norb (Diane) Elliott, Bob (Bonnie) Elliott, Karen (Jim) Lee, Carol Parks and Dan (Kristi) Elliott; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. Ardelle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ervin; son, LeRoy; grandson, Erik; sisters, Cora and Lida; and brothers, Ansel, Guy, Lavern and Kenneth.

Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. Pastor Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m until the time of services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel is assisting the family at their time of need. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff of the Morrow Home Community, who took such wonderful care of Ardelle.