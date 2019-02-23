Follow story
Anthony Racich
February 23, 2019
Anthony "Tony" Racich
TREMPEALEAU -- Anthony "Tony" Racich, 39, of Trempealeau passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Services are currently pending with Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska.
Published on February 26, 2019
