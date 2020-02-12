Anthony Paul Friemel
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Anthony Paul Friemel

February 12, 2020

Anthony Paul Friemel Anthony Paul Friemel
Anthony Paul Friemel, 81, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 15, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Anthony Paul Friemel, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Anthony
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 15, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.