Anthony Paul Friemel
February 12, 2020
Anthony Paul Friemel, 81, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 15, 2020
