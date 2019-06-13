Anthony C. Eckert
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Anthony C. Eckert

May 06, 1939 - June 13, 2019

Anthony C. Eckert Anthony C. Eckert
Anthony C. Eckert passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.
He was born May 6, 1939, to the late Helen (nee March) and Clarence Eckert. He was raised in West Salem. Tony was a graduate of West Salem High School and Lewis University.
He is survived by his children, Diane (Brian) Howard, David (Rose) Eckert, Donald (Amy) Eckert; grandchildren, Douglas (Kelli) Howard, Danielle (Chris) Lardi, Hailey Eckert, Mason Eckert; great-grandchild, Lillian Howard; sisters, Isabel (late William) Schuette, Helen (late Arlen) Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Daniel Eckert.
For more information, www.fredcdames.com.
Published on June 18, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Anthony
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 18, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.