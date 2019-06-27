Ansel H. Heram

God called Ansel, at the age of 94, home to be with Him Thursday, June 27, 2019.

He was born April 19, 1925, in Holmen, to Herman and Ella (Gilbertson) Heram. He graduated from Holmen High School in 1944. On July 24, 1948, Ansel married Illa Mae Wege at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Ansel was an instructor in wood technics at Western Technical College for 30 years. His classes made several award-winning floats for the Oktoberfest parades. He was a master woodworker. In addition to teaching, he had his own shop - Heram Custom Woodworking. There he made furniture, grandfather clocks, church furnishings and kitchen cabinets, to name a few. He also made many Christmas gifts for his friends and family.

Ansel was a founding member of the Coulee Region Wood Turners Club. He enjoyed wood turning and made many unique and amazing projects. He was also very active in his church, First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Ansel was thankful for the care given to him by his family, many caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and Gundersen Hospice.

Ansel is survived by his children, Dwayne (Patty) Heram of Dallas, Wis., Deanna Neubauer of La Crosse, Lynee (Greg) Larson of Austin, Minn., Kevin (Tammy) Heram of Onalaska and Luanne (John) Matuska of La Crosse; his grandchildren, Jason, Ashley (Dean), Mark, Hannah (Philip), Jon (Ludmila), Brian (Kelly), Michelle (Jason), Leah (Paul), Sarah (Dylan), Joanna, Jenny (Chris) and Chris (Holly); 22 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; and two nieces, Linda (Ken) Melvin and Cathy (Jerry) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Illa Mae; his sister, Marion; and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Luther High School or First Ev. Lutheran Church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .

Ansel was grateful to the Lord for richly blessing his life and family. He will be greatly missed.