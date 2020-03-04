Follow story
Annette Alice Martin
March 04, 2020
Annette Alice Martin
HOLMEN -- Annette Alice Martin, 73, of Holmen passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
