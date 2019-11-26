Annette Maleta (Kolbo) Garner

Annette Maleta (Kolbo) Garner, 98, of La Crosse passed away at the Hillview Health Care Center Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

She was born July 9, 1921, at home in rural Melvina, Wis., the 13 of 14 children, born to Adolph and Dora (Johnson) Kolbo. She grew up in Cannon Valley (Portland, Wis.), and attended Cannon Valley School through eighth grade. At age 16, Annette moved to La Crosse, where she lived with her sister, while she worked at Ford Hopkins as a soda jerk and did some nanny work for several local families.

Annette married Leo V. Garner, June 17, 1938, in Decorah, Iowa. To this union, four children were born, Shirley Yvonne, Sherwin "Sonny" Leo, Sharon Marie and Darrell Vern. Annette loved to cook and sew, making many fine meals and outfits for the family. She enjoyed genealogy and gathered a great deal of family history. She was also a long-time member of St. John's United Church of Christ in La Crosse, where she was active in the women's guild.

Annette is survived by her children, Sherwin "Sonny" (Karen), Sharon (Carl) Holte, and Darrell (Jeanette); grandchildren, Kay (Ralph) Grewal, Deirdre (Daniel) Hurd, Tammy (Michael) Goodin, Theresa (Gary) Smith, Kris (Tony) Garavalia, Kari (Erik) Coaty, Kelli (Michael) Walter and Rebecca Garner; great-grandchildren, Justin and Ashley Goodin, Jennifer and Cody Fitzgerald, Hunter Smith, Grant (Tess) Hurd, Collin (Makayla) Hurd, Danielle, Logan and Levi Hurd, Christine Grewal, Jack, Sophie and Gracie Walter and Kayla Coaty; and great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Maverick and Ethan Hurd, Easton Overstreet, Katherine Marie Goodin and Elliot Goodin. She is further survived by stepgrandchildren, Dan Miller, Camille Walker, Randal (Carol) Miller and Rachel (Allen) Watts; stepgreat-grandchildren, David, Erin, Anna and Evelyn Walker, Allison (Tyler) Witkowski, Maria, Cody, Angelica, Matthew and Virginia Miller and Evan, Erica and Ethan Watts; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Tanner and Jackson Witkowski.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo, April 13, 1986; a daughter, Shirley Garner; sisters, Inga Kolbo, Selma Olson, Sarah Olson, Myrtle Whitwell and Evelyn Hanson, who passed away 11 hours before Annette; and brothers, Alphin, Lindahl, Archie, Elmer, Palmer, Leonard, Joseph and Orlin Kolbo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor John Parkyn will officiate. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .

The family would like to thank the staff at Hillview Health Care for the gracious, loving care of Annette.