Anne Mary True
May 04, 1932 - July 18, 2019
Anne Mary True
GALESVILLE -- Mary True, 87, of Galesville passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. She was born May, 4, 1932, to John and Anne Undiecko. She married William Sillven True Jr. Anne loved to garden and mow her lawn. She enjoyed making deserts. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Anne is survived by her children, Russell True, Peggy True, Pamela True, Naomi; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William True.
A memorial service will be held on at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1900 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, with a reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on July 20, 2019
