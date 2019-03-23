Ann M. Stansbury

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- Ann M. Stansbury, 75, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Ann was born April 23, 1943, to George and Kathleen Chamberlain in Menomonie. She graduated from Menomonie High School. Ann married Lee Stansbury Aug. 12, 1962, in Menomonie. They had three children and moved to La Crosse in 1970. Ann retired from Western Technical College where she held a few different administrative positions in a couple decades. Ann moved back to Menomonie three years ago.

Ann was an enthusiastic golfer and loved anything to do with being in the sunshine. She enjoyed knitting and was known for making mittens and dishrags for all. She loved to travel with her friends and family. She adored her euchre card group in La Crosse, where she had been a member for a couple decades. She was proud of her membership in the New Year's Eve social club who celebrated together every year since 1970.

Ann is survived by two daughters, Laurie Brindle of La Crosse, and Denise Stansbury of Onalaska. She is also survived by grandchildren, Troy Brindle and fiancée Stephanie Johnson, Patrick Slaughter, Richard Mitchell, Abby and Lucy Slaughter; and her siblings, Mary O'Meara, Georgie Miller, Richard Chamberlain; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, George and Kathleen Chamberlain; husband, Lee Stansbury; brother, William Chamberlain; son, Michael; and daughter, Julie; and nephew, Marty Miller.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday April 1, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Father John Mano officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can go to the Stansbury Family Endowed Scholarship fund at Western Wisconsin Technical College, the Humane Society, or Stepping Stones of Menomonie.

