Ann Elizabeth Simko
Ann Elizabeth Simko

February 21, 2020

Ann Elizabeth Simko, 95, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Steve. She is survived by her daughter, Julianne Simko; son, John (Susan) Simko; grandson, Justin (Sara) Simko; and great-grandson, Keaghen Simko.
Ann was a long-time employee of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, of Milwaukee.
Ann enjoyed collecting antiques and restoring them. She also enjoyed camping, golf, bowling, going to baseball games and playing cards with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
A special thanks to all the staff at Gundersen Health System for providing exceptional care to Ann, her family and friends. We also want to thank Bright Star Home Care for three years of care that they provided to Ann. A thank you to Benedictine Manor for the intermittent care they provided Ann, when she needed to regain her strength.
Ann will be cremated. There will be no funeral services.
Published on February 29, 2020
