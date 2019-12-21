Follow story
Ann Malin
August 16, 1925 - December 21, 2019
Ann Jeanette Malin
Ann Jeanette Malin of La Crosse died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was born Aug. 16, 1925, to John and May (Downey) Malin and grew up in Genoa. Ann was baptized and confirmed at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Genoa and attended St. Charles elementary school. She graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse. Ann worked at Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse for nearly 47 years until her retirement.
She is survived by one brother-in-law, Robert (Gwen) Braun of Manitowoc, Wis.; and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Betty (Baxter) Malin and Ged and Kathryn (Brown) Malin; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Margaret and James Arenz; a sister, Carlie Braun; a niece and a nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mary Mother of the Church in La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Genoa. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
December 23, 2019
