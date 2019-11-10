Ann Gamble

ONALASKA -- Ann Gamble, 78, of Onalaska passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, with her sons present. She was born in Sheboygan, Wis., to Charles and Mildred (Bassenuer) Troxel, Nov 28, 1940.

Ann was an active member of the La Crosse school system, for her working life starting in the early 70s, where she enjoyed serving at several locations as a teaching assistant. Ann was a tough, strong-willed ball of energy! She exuded creativity and determination. Ann enjoyed softball and fishing in the days before the kids arrived and continued to enjoy the outdoors with her husband, Don and the boys on many picnics at Pettibone and camping at Hatfield, Wis. Sewing was a big passion for Ann, which she passed on to her family. She lovingly stitched many outfits for her friends and family - especially her granddaughters Sophia and Grace (and their dolls)!

Lessons from Granny (as she wanted to be called once the grandchildren arrived): 1. Be yourself 2. Don't be easily embarrassed. 3. Do be curious. 4. Care about others. 5. Be silly when it's appropriate ... and sometimes when it's not. 6. Save a little $ from every paycheck. 7. Always shop clearance. 8. It doesn't matter if you're pretty - only smart, funny and kind. 9. Bake croissants well enough that they could be served to a king. 10. Love the Packers. 11. Learn to sew. 12. Fried chicken skin is poison so give it to your mom. 13. Use the goodest grammer.

She is survived by two sons, Eric, of La Crosse and Charles, and his wife, Laura (Gygi) and their two daughters, Sophia and Grace of Seattle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Gamble; parents; and brother, Charles, of Corvallis, Mont.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice and all associated helpers for their great kindness and care.

A celebration of life party for Ann will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Boot Hill .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the La Crosse Humane Society, Gundersen Hospice, or the charity of donor's choice. Online thoughts may be left at . Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.