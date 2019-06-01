Ann K. Dopp
Ann K. Dopp

June 01, 2019

Ann K. Dopp, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 20237 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. Pastor Alan Hanson will officiate and burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, both at the church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Gundersen Health System Hospice Program for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, Galesville; The Alzheimer Association, 1523 Rose St. #8, La Crosse; or Gundersen Medical Foundation Hospice, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse.
For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on June 3, 2019
