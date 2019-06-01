Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Ann K. Dopp
June 01, 2019
Ann K. Dopp
Ann K. Dopp, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 20237 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. Pastor Alan Hanson will officiate and burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, both at the church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Gundersen Health System Hospice Program for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, Galesville; The Alzheimer Association, 1523 Rose St. #8, La Crosse; or Gundersen Medical Foundation Hospice, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse.
For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Ann K. Dopp, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 20237 W. Ridge Ave., Galesville. Pastor Alan Hanson will officiate and burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, both at the church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Gundersen Health System Hospice Program for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, Galesville; The Alzheimer Association, 1523 Rose St. #8, La Crosse; or Gundersen Medical Foundation Hospice, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse.
For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on June 3, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Ann
in memory of Ann
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 03, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.