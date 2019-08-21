Anita R. Tanke

Anita R Tanke, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Anita was born in La Crosse, June 8, 1931, to Ferdinand and Helen (Weber) Schreier. She married Donald E. Tanke, June 17, 1950.

She was a graduate of Logan High School and La Crosse Technical College and was then employed in accounting at the Business Office at UW-La Crosse for 24 years, retiring in 1994. After retirement, Gulf Shores, Ala., became a winter home for Anita and Don for many years.

Anita was an accomplished baton twirler in her youth, later becoming an internationally renowned baton instructor, traveling throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, parts of Europe and the Canary Islands, to lead camps, teach and promote baton twirling. In La Crosse, she formed and directed the Coulee-ettes Baton Corp, the Royalettes Baton and Drum Corp, and was the founding director of the Warriors Baton and Drum Corp, leading the Warriors to a USTA national title in Milwaukee, in 1968 and gaining national acclaim in Houston, Texas, in 1969.

Anita was a strong and gifted woman. In addition to the joy she received from spending time with family, her many hobbies included stained glass, doll making, knitting, sewing, cooking (German) and documenting the genealogy of the Weber, Schreier and Tanke families.

Anita is survived by two sons, Michael (Robyn) Tanke of Onalaska and Doug (Jolene) Tanke of La Crosse. She was deeply loved by six grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsey) Tanke, Matthew (Katie) Tanke, Hans (Nicole) Tanke, Kristofer (Amber) Tanke, Kelly Tanke and Donny (Marie) Chase; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; daughter, Rebecca; and sister, La Ferne Jorgenson.

The family would like to express their most sincere gratitude to Hospice nurse Heather and the Hospice staff at Mayo Clinic-Franciscan Healthcare, who lovingly cared for Anita in her final months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Marian Chapel of the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. The Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Anita's memory to Mayo-Franciscan Healthcare Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.