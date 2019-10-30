Anita Lebakken

STOUGHTON, Wis. -- Anita Lebakken, 82, of Stoughton, was concerned for everyone and every living thing. She was born in La Crosse Aug. 21, 1937, to June Marie (Ritter, Simonson) Isakson and Alf Gustave Isakson. She passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at the Milestone Memory Care facility in Stoughton.

Anita grew up with her brother, Al; and sister, Nancy; in La Crosse and graduated from Central High School and the Wisconsin State College at La Crosse, now The University of Wisconsin at La Crosse. She taught school for a year and met the "rock" of her life, Merlin Lebakken of rural Galesville. They danced to the altar and were married Feb. 13, 1960, nearly 60 years ago.

As evidenced by the results and the expressions of love in the last few weeks, Anita was a great mother and wife, as well as a friend. She raised four wonderful children who all have wonderful spouses and she contributed to the raising of nine wonderful grandchildren. What a job well done.

Anita had several part-time jobs over the years and numerous volunteer positions at Christ Lutheran Church. They included financial secretary, confirmation director, newsletter editor and congregational president. She was a long time member of the Elizabeth Circle and the church quilting group and helped with a lefse bake once a year. She was a charter member of the Lakeview Quilters.

Anita and Merle did many things together and often with the kids and/or friends including dancing, bowling, camping, food and euchre clubs, UW football and basketball games, skiing in Northern Wisconsin, Colorado and Montana, traveling the U.S., Canada and numerous times to Europe, annual family retreats, events at the Stoughton Opera House and Stoughton Village Players, etc. In recent years, they often had breakfast at the Eatery, dinner with friends Friday night at the Stoughton Country Club and occasional dinners in the La Crosse area with friends and relatives. Anita attended many of her children and grandchildren's school events. Anita truly loved life and lived every day to the fullest.

Anita is survived by her husband, Merlin; children, Jodene (Dale) Hanson, Thomas (Connie), Randall (Julie), Kurt (Khun); brother, Alan Isakson; sister, Nancy Simonson; and brother, Gary Isakson; grandchildren, RaeAnn (Jacob Kvalheim) and Luke Hanson, Mya, Aaron, Mason, Emily, Claire, Hannah and Siri Lebakken; and extended family and many very close friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton, Heartland Hospice Care, Home Health and the Geriatric-Psychiatry Program at Stoughton Hospital, Comfort Keepers and the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones of Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Hwy B in Stoughton with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. A luncheon reception will be held immediately following in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place in Lutheran Cemetery South following the luncheon. A visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the church, and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service. Any memorials should be directed to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance.

