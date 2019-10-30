Anita Lebakken
Anita Lebakken

October 30, 2019

STOUGHTON, Wis. -- Anita Lebakken, 82, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Milestone Memory Care facility in Stoughton. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Christ Lutheran Church, 700 County Hwy B in Stoughton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church Stoughton, and also from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the service at the church. A full obituary will follow. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 206 W. Prospect Stoughton (608) 873-9244.
