Angeline E. Haug
September 09, 2019
Angeline 'Angie' E. Haug
ONALASKA -- Angeline "Angie" E. Haug, 87, of Onalaska passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. The Reverend John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen and again from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on September 9, 2019
in memory of Angeline
in memory of Angeline
