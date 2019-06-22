Andrew R. Schroeder

ONALASKA -- Andrew R. Schroeder, 29, of Onalaska died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born in La Crosse, Nov. 17, 1989, to Robert and Cheryl (Stolpa) Schroeder.

Andrew/Andy had the best sense of humor, extremely witty and the most contagious laugh. If you knew anything about sports, you didn't know as much as Andy. He knew it all... every detail and was happy to fill you in on everything you needed to know; crucial during Fantasy Football drafts. He was the most caring and thoughtful son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. Always wanting to spend time with family and friends; to say he will be missed is an enormous understatement.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Stephanie (Jack) Page; nephew, Pierson; special cousins, Kristen, Casey, Anthony, Emily, Travis, Scott, Chris and Katie; and his aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steve Kachel will officiate with burial in Onalaska City Cemetery to be held at a later date. Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at church.

