Andrew Louis Losby

SPARTA -- Andrew Louis Losby, 88, of Sparta passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.

Andrew was born Sept. 25, 1930, to Harold and C. Louise (Fox) Losby in Sparta. He was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1948. While still in high school, Andrew enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard and served for seven years. He also attended Wabash College in Indiana. He moved back to Sparta, where he went to work for J.C. Penney and Dodge and Davis. On Valentine's Day 1953, his sister, Florence, arranged a blind date for him with Mary Gulbrandsen. They were married in May, 1954. From this marriage they were blessed with five sons. Louis of Sparta, Bruce (Lois) of La Crosse, Perry (Marietta) of Tomah, Craig of Stowe, Vermont and Peter (deceased).

Andrew was a life-long member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, UCC in Sparta, where he served as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and served on many different committees. He was also a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows and an assistant Boy Scout leader. He worked for the Sparta School District as a custodian, at Lawrence Lawson Elementary School for 27 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; one son, Peter; his sister, Florence Twiggs; and his brother, David.

He is survived by his four sons; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rolling Hills for all the wonderful care and support for both of their parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Sparta, with the Reverend William Clyma officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sparta Area Cancer Support group. Online condolences may be offered at . Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home in Sparta is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.