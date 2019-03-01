Follow story
Andrew Buck
March 01, 2019
Andrew Michael Buck
Andrew Michael Buck, 52, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, with visitation at 9 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, Minn.
Published on March 29, 2019
in memory of Andrew
in memory of Andrew
Events
