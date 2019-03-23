Andrew P. Bagniefski

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky./LA CROSSE -- Andrew P. Bagniefski, 55, of Shepherdsville died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home in the presence of his loving family. Andy was born Feb. 7, 1964, in La Crosse. He is a veteran of the U.S Air Force. He was united in marriage to his wife, Beth Sept. 2, 1989. Andy moved to Kentucky with his family eight years ago to begin working in the Flight Training Center at UPS. Andy was a loving husband and father who enjoyed cooking. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. His will to live outlasted his body.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rose (Mirkes) Bagniefski; and brother, Marcus Bagniefski.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Beth (Eldred) Bagniefski; wonderful daughters, Marcella and Monica Bagniefski; amazing sisters, Nancy Jaekel (Jim) and Janet Bagniefski; several nieces and nephews and host of loving family and friends.

Friends may pay their respects from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

