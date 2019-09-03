Follow story
Amy K. Peek
September 03, 2019
Amy K. Peek
Amy K. Peek, 50, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Coulee Region Humane Society. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 4, 2019
in memory of Amy
in memory of Amy
