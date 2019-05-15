Alyssa Rae (Snow) Horning

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Alyssa Rae (Snow) Horning announces her unexpected passing Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Madison, Wis. at the age of 26 years.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the Mass. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. There also will be visitation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass at Newman. Interment will be private at a later date. Alyssa's family will be making donations in her memory to the Coulee Council on Addictions and the Coulee Region Humane Society; therefore, memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences can be sent at .