Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Alyssa Horning
Alyssa Rae (Snow) Horning
It is with extreme sadness that the family of Alyssa Rae (Snow) Horning announces her unexpected passing Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Madison, Wis. at the age of 26 years.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the Mass. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. There also will be visitation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass at Newman. Interment will be private at a later date. Alyssa's family will be making donations in her memory to the Coulee Council on Addictions and the Coulee Region Humane Society; therefore, memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences can be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
It is with extreme sadness that the family of Alyssa Rae (Snow) Horning announces her unexpected passing Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Madison, Wis. at the age of 26 years.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the Mass. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. There also will be visitation starting at 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass at Newman. Interment will be private at a later date. Alyssa's family will be making donations in her memory to the Coulee Council on Addictions and the Coulee Region Humane Society; therefore, memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences can be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 15, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Alyssa
in memory of Alyssa
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 14, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
1 posts
May 15, 2019
My heart just aches...I have such fond memories of coaching and teaching this hardworking, strong-willed, intelligent, beautiful young woman. One's past just comes rushing back. All I can remember is that contagious smile, and that wippy pony tail, and a warmth that just drew you in. She had a place in her heart for all people. Thank you, Alyssa, for making the formidable years of my teaching and coaching career so memorable. There are students/players that you will always remember...Snow, you are that for me.