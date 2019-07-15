Alvina M. Schmidt

WEST SALEM -- Alvina M. Schmidt, 102, of West Salem passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility. Formerly from St. Joseph Ridge, she was born to Wenzel and Anna (Svec) Frisch Feb. 27, 1917, in La Crosse. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School "Class of 1936."

Alvina worked at the Auto Lite and waitressed at Ridgeview for many years. In 1939, she married Clarence Schmidt. In their early years, they ran a night club in Sparta, called Schmitty's, best known for its chicken, fish and a jukebox,to bring in many customers and soldiers. They enjoyed short trips, playing cards and fishing on the Mississippi River at Buffalo.

Alvina is survived by one daughter, Elaine (Francis) Clements; grandchildren, Kevin and Mike Clements, Lori (Dale) Sennes and Julie (Gordon) Dedrickson; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; brothers, Adolph and Frank; and a sister, Marcella Vlk. She was further preceded in death by her grandson, Todd Clements, in 2016.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Relatives and friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory are assisting the family in their time of loss. Online condolences may be sent at .

Alvina's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mulder's and all the "girls" who got to know and care for her in her many years there.

"Mom, you were a gift to our hearts and a joy to our life. Thank you."