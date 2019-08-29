Alvina M. Olson

SPARTA -- Alvina M. Olson, 94, of Sparta passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home, where she had been a resident in the Alzheimer's Unit since 2006.

Alvina was born Dec. 10, 1924, to Alfred and Alma (Hoff) Rindahl in the town of Gale, Wis., and grew up on the family farm in Hardies Creek. After graduating from Galesville High School, she attended the La Crosse State Teacher's College and taught in several rural schools in the Ettrick area. On June 18, 1949, she married Lester J. Olson. They lived on the Rindahl farm for a while, then moved to North Bend, West Salem and settled in Sparta. Alvina was a stay-at-home mother, raising their four children. She enjoyed attending social gatherings and other forms of entertainment, as well as school activities that her children and grandchildren were involved in. Alvina loved music and enjoyed singing. She had a talent for playing the piano and organ by ear. She was also an Avon Lady for several years. Alvina was a devout Christian and an active and faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sparta.

Alvina is survived by her children, Alice Olson, Mary (Bill) Madison of Sparta, Janet (Gerry) Gilbert of Corona, Ariz., and Larry (fiancée, Kim Cleary) Olson of Paw Paw, Ill.; grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Smith, Tara (Tom) Campbell, Angie (Trent) Ziegler, Alissa (Kyle) Ostrem, Dustin (Allisa) Madison, Kristy Gilbert, Matthew (Jennifer) Jepson, Jason (fiancée, Liz Corrigan) Jepson, Gil (Stacy) Gilbert, Christy (fiancé, Greg Oliver) Olson and Amber (fiancé, Michael Foley) Olson; great-grandchildren, Avery, Baby Boy Smith (due in September), Turner, Traenor, Madeline, Dylan, Cecilia, Rachael, Clark, Alex, Jacob, Aubrey, Zoey, Lee, Jordy, Demitri, Sedrick and Connor; great-great-grandchildren, Denna and Raina; brother, Merlin Rindahl; niece, Vickie (Bob) Baer, nephew, Terry (Mary) Rindahl; niece, Dawn (Chad) Schulz; along with other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; parents; sister, Alda Rindahl; sister-in-law, Carole Rindahl; and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hardies Creek Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sparta. Pastor Mark Kvale will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, at the church. Burial will follow in the South Beaver Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ettrick. The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .