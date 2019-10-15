Follow story
Aloysius Sobkowiak
August 22, 1931 - October 15, 2019
Aloysius "Al" Sobkowiak
ONALASKA -- Aloysius "Al" Sobkowiak, 88, of Onalaska passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Stoddard, the fourth of 13 children to Walter and Lillian (Mlsna) Sobkowiak. In 1955, Al married Semiha Aksimit and together they had four children, Joseph, Lillian, Susan, and Fatima; they later divorced. In 2004, Al married Mary Washburn, and gained two stepdaughters, Sara and Kari.
Starting in 1951, Al proudly served in the U.s. Marine Corps for 21 years, where he was best known as "Ski." Captain Ski proudly exemplified the Mustang Heritage with his main responsibility as an Infantry Unit Leader. His duty assignments included Embassy Guard, Drill Instructor, Intelligence School Instructor, Military Police, Prison Guard, Infantry Training Instructor and two combat tours in Vietnam. He retired as decorated Marine Corps Captain in 1972 and had been the recipient of many medals and awards, including the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star with Combat V, and the Vietnam Service Medal. In addition, Al starred in a PBS documentary, "The Making of a Marine.". He was mighty proud of the movie and would freely share it with whoever expressed interest in the history of training Marine Corps troops. A "Marines' Marine" is the term that best describes his storied career: "Once a Marine, always a Marine!"
Among Al's numerous successes, he served as a Welfare Fraud Investigator for San Diego County, California, and was a graduate of National University where he received his Masters Degree.
Al very much enjoyed gardening, reading, riding around on his lawn mower, and feeding the birds. He was well-known for delivering his prized deviled eggs, raspberry jam, and jerky, which were always a special treat. Al especially loved spending time with his family and grandkids with whom he would freely share bits of advice like, "Whatever you can afford!" and "One day at a time, Sweet Jesus!" He was delighted to share countless stories and jokes along with vivid memories of growing up on the farm and of his military career. Al was a dedicated, lifetime American Legion member of Onalaska Post #336 and member of the Disabled American Veterans. He will be remembered by many as "Big Al," the founder of Big Al's Famous Chicken and Dumplings.
Al is survived by his wife, Mary Sobkowiak; his son, Joseph (Terry) Sobkowiak; three daughters, Lilly (Mike) Kaiser, Susan (David) Estell and Fatima Sobkowiak; two stepdaughters, Sara (Terry) Washburn and Kari (Travis) Washburn; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Amanda, Melissa, Adela, Veronica, Abby and John; six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jimmy, Mya, Cameron, Kaylee and Aubree; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian (Mlsna) Sobkowiak; three brothers, James Sobkowiak, Charles Sobkowiak and Robert Sobkowiak; an infant sister, Bernadine; and a grandson, James.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the Holmen Area Fire Department, Tristate Ambulance Crew 309, La Crosse County Sheriff Department, and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner for their professional and compassionate service.
In the words of Al Sobkowiak, retired Marine Corps captain: "Keep on keepin' on!" To send flowers to the family of Aloysius Sobkowiak, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 17, 2019
Oct 17, 2019
We are all very sorry for your loss and though we cannot be there in person, know that you are all in our thoughts. He was a great man who spread so much love wherever he went. I plan on "paying it forward" as he suggested, as long as I possibly can.