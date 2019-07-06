Aloysius "Jim" L. Cavadini

Aloysius L. "Jim" Cavadini, 97, of La Crosse and formerly of St. Joseph Ridge, passed away at Hillview Health Care Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in La Crosse Sept. 12, 1921, to Peter and Anna (Weber) Cavadini. On June 8, 1946, Jim married Janice P. Weber in Hartford, Wis.

Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World Ware II. He was in the 36th Div, 143rd Inf Reg, 2nd Bn, Co E. Jim was involved in the Italian Campaign and part of the second wave to hit the beach in the Battle of Salerno, where many of his comrades were lost. He was involved in other battles as well, until he was wounded near Monte Cassino and hospitalized in Naples, Italy. He received the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge, for his heroic service in a combat zone and other awards for his bravery. In 2008, Jim was honored to be an Inaugural Member of the Freedom Honor Flight Program. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 40, Bangor.

In his youth, Jim enjoyed hunting, and playing baseball with his brothers, Cletus "Red," Leo, and Adrian "Whitey," for the Middle Ridge Baseball Team. He owned the Store Jim's place and later worked for the La Crosse Cty. Hwy. Dept. until he retired. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan, competitive Euchre Player and he spent a lot of time in his garden and working in his apple orchard. But above all, his family was the most important to him; he enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's events, whether a piano recital, concert, or sporting event and right up until the end, he would share his pride for the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife Janice; he is survived by his children, Kathleen (John L. Sagen), Janine (Glenn O'Dell), Michael (Julie Schifter), Patrick (Kathie Hanna), Tim (Sarah Pfaff); nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers, four sisters, one granddaughter, Kristian; and one daughter-in-law, Ellen (Bonadurer).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. Monsignor Robert Hundt will officiate. Private family burial with military honors will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 Friday morning until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to either the Freedom Honor Flight Program or St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. Online guestbook may be signed at .