Allen Sherva Torstveit

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Allen "Al" Torstveit, 75. Al passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Al was born in Milwaukee, the son of Olaf and Elinor Torstveit. Most of his childhood was spent growing up in Moorhead, Minn. He attended Concordia College, obtaining a bachelor's degree in English. While attending Concordia, he met the love of his life, Mary House. They married in 1965 and had two boys, Jared and Heath. Al later received his master's degree in education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Al started his teaching career in Beardsely, Minn. He continued teaching in Bayfield, Wis., while he and Mary started a family. There he was also a member of the Bayfield volunteer fire and EMS department. In 1979, they moved to Portage, Wis., and he began working at Portage Lumber. He was a man who enjoyed working with his hands and turned that into his career, later working as an independent remodeling contractor. Al retired from the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse, from the maintenance department. After retiring, Al and Mary moved from Onalaska, to Savage, Minn. Al was a lifelong learner, curious by nature. He spent a great deal of time traveling and loved learning the history and details of the world. Regardless of the topic, be it hobbies, projects, or general happenings, you could count on Al to ask many questions and be sincerely interested. He had a vast vocabulary and was always humoring family and friends with his quick wit and silly puns. Al had a strong faith and loved his family dearly. Being a father and grandfather meant the world to him.

Al will be dearly missed by his two sons, Jared (Amy) Torstveit, Heath (Elizabeth) Torstveit; grandson, Gillean; brothers, Jeramy (Shawn) Torstveit, Steve (Micheal) Torstveit, and Joel (Marie) Torstveit; as well as countless other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and his parents.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Community of the Cross Lutheran Church, 10701 Bloomington Ferry Road, Bloomington, Minn. Visitation one hour prior to service. Reception to follow. Memorials preferred to the Community of the Cross Foundation, Inc., at Community of the Cross.