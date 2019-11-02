Allen Leske
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Allen Leske

November 02, 2019

Allen Leske Allen L. Leske
Allen L. Leske, 80, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Lane, La Crosse. A visitation will be from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To view the obituary in its entirety and to submit online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 4, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Allen Leske, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Allen
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 04, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.