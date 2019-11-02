Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Allen Leske
November 02, 2019
Allen L. Leske
Allen L. Leske, 80, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Lane, La Crosse. A visitation will be from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To view the obituary in its entirety and to submit online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Allen L. Leske, 80, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Lane, La Crosse. A visitation will be from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 until time of services at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To view the obituary in its entirety and to submit online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 4, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Allen
in memory of Allen
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 04, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.