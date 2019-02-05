Allan Tiedt
Allan Tiedt

February 05, 2019

Allan Tiedt Allan Tiedt
NEW LISBON, Wis./HOLMEN -- Allan Tiedt, 60, of New Lisbon, formerly of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at his residence.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Holmen Lutheran Church in Holmen, with Pastor Matt Toso officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
A full obituary will be published later. The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Published on February 6, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.