Allan Tiedt

NEW LISBON, Wis./HOLMEN -- Allan Tiedt, 60, of New Lisbon, formerly of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Holmen Lutheran Church in Holmen, with Pastor Matt Toso and Pastor Wendy Ruetten officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Holmen Lutheran Church. Military rites will be provided by the Holmen American Legion Post 284.

Allan was born April 22, 1958, in Oshkosh, Wis., the son of Joseph and Sally (Brown) Tiedt. Allan graduated from Onalaska High School in 1976. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years. He married Penny Lynn Crago Aug. 7, 1982. They were married for 36 years and raised their family in Holmen. After separating from the military, he spent 30 years working for the La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, until he retired. He was a loving husband and devoted father. He loved coaching and watching his sons play sports throughout the years. He also enjoyed raking the beach and watching sunsets at their retirement home. He found no greater joy than spending time with his wife and family.

Allan is survived by his loving wife, Penny; sons, Adam (Aleece) of Lithia, Fla., Jeremy (Samantha) and Jesse, both of Reno, Nev. and Nathan of Onalaska; three grandchildren; his mother, Sally Tiedt of La Crosse; and his four legged companion, Brady. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and father-in-law, Douglas Crago; brothers-in-law, Jeff and David Crago.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Sugar Creek Bible Camp, Ferryville, would be appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.