Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Allan David Brott
October 13, 2019
Allan David Brott
Allan David Brott, 65, of Onalaska and Manitowoc, Wis., passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Aurora BayCare.
Allan is survived by his children, Tracy and Jesse (Bevin) Brott; grandchildren, Lucas, Wyatt, Ellie, Myles, Kinsley and Kylee; brothers, Ken and Tim Brott; sisters, Lisa (Ted) Zak, Cindy Melton and Jeanine Brott; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cheryl Brott; and brother-in-law, Sam Melton.
Allan loved the outdoors, rock and roll music, traveling, motorcycles and rooting for the Packers. There will be no services. Allan will be laid to rest in Key West, Fla., his favorite place in the world. To send flowers to the family of Allan David Brott, please visit Tribute Store.
Allan David Brott, 65, of Onalaska and Manitowoc, Wis., passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Aurora BayCare.
Allan is survived by his children, Tracy and Jesse (Bevin) Brott; grandchildren, Lucas, Wyatt, Ellie, Myles, Kinsley and Kylee; brothers, Ken and Tim Brott; sisters, Lisa (Ted) Zak, Cindy Melton and Jeanine Brott; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cheryl Brott; and brother-in-law, Sam Melton.
Allan loved the outdoors, rock and roll music, traveling, motorcycles and rooting for the Packers. There will be no services. Allan will be laid to rest in Key West, Fla., his favorite place in the world. To send flowers to the family of Allan David Brott, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Allan
in memory of Allan
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.