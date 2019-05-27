Alice M. Svec
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Alice M. Svec

March 20, 1937 - May 27, 2019

Alice M. Svec Alice M. Svec
Alice M. Svec, 82, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. She was born in La Crosse, March 20, 1937, to Wencel and Margaret (Bichel) Svec.
Alice graduated from Aquinas H.S. in 1955 and finished third in her class. She went on to attend UW-L graduating in 1959, with a BS degree in elementary education. She completed her masters in educational media and post graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota. Alice taught third and fourth grade in Janesville, Wis., and South St. Paul, Minn. She was also a nurses aide for 51 years, working as a caregiver at Gundersen Hospital and Gundersen Home care before retiring in May 2001.
Alice enjoyed going to cooking school and suggesting cookbooks to Main Library for 32 years. She also taught dinner party classes at WTC for two years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, Marion Chapel. Monsignor Charles Stoetzel will officiate and a private burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on June 1, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Alice
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 01, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.