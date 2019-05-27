Follow story
Alice M. Svec
March 20, 1937 - May 27, 2019
Alice M. Svec, 82, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. She was born in La Crosse, March 20, 1937, to Wencel and Margaret (Bichel) Svec.
Alice graduated from Aquinas H.S. in 1955 and finished third in her class. She went on to attend UW-L graduating in 1959, with a BS degree in elementary education. She completed her masters in educational media and post graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota. Alice taught third and fourth grade in Janesville, Wis., and South St. Paul, Minn. She was also a nurses aide for 51 years, working as a caregiver at Gundersen Hospital and Gundersen Home care before retiring in May 2001.
Alice enjoyed going to cooking school and suggesting cookbooks to Main Library for 32 years. She also taught dinner party classes at WTC for two years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, Marion Chapel. Monsignor Charles Stoetzel will officiate and a private burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on June 1, 2019
