Alice R. (Tetzlaff) Netwal

Alice R. (Tetzlaff) Netwal, 92, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

She was born Aug. 16, 1926, in La Crosse, to Frank A. and Ida (Minsaas) Tetzlaff and raised in a part of La Crosse known as Goosetown. She would gladly tell people where Goosetown was and its history. Alice was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School.

Alice married Robert F. Netwal in La Crosse and they were married for 68 years, until his passing in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and a sister.

Alice is survived by her loving son, Robert E. Netwal of Holmen; two granddaughters, Lisa (Josh) Robbins and Nicole Netwal, both of Holmen; three great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, with Pastor Jonathan Rimmert officiating. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .