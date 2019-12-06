Alice Isbell

Alice Isbell, 95, formerly from Lansing, Ill., died Dec. 6, 2019. Alice was born in Norwalk, Feb. 24, 1924, to Joseph and Justina (Kapeller) Kruk. She graduated from Norwalk High School and went into photography, which she enjoyed, working in well into her 70s. Alice married former Packers football player and Packers Hall of Famer, Cecil Isbell and they owned a Burger Chef restaurant, in Dallas, Texas, before moving to Lansing, where she lived for many years. Most recently, Alice was living at Randall Residence in Wood Dale, Ill.

Alice is survived by two brothers, Paul and Joe Kruk; one sister, Judy Kruk; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; her parents; two brothers, Wilford and James; and three sisters; Dorothy, Barbara and Patricia.

Alice was cremated and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Norwalk, Wis. The Rev. Michael Klos will officiate. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, at the church.