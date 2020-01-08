Alice D. Gady

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Alice D. Gady, 89 of La Crescent passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. Alice was born April 2, 1930, in La Crosse, to William and Martha (Frauenkron) Heyer.

On May 15, 1948, Alice was united in marriage with Ervin "Butch" Gady in Nodine, Minn. She and Butch lived all of their married lives in Nodine, farming until his unexpected death in March of 1970.

Alice later met Delbert Senn of Hokah, Minn. while playing euchre. The two became great companions; going for Sunday drives, playing cards, shopping and just spending time together until his passing in March of 2005. In her spare time Alice enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, playing cards and most of all, spending time with family near and far.

Alice is survived by her children, Herman "Butch" (Mary) Gady and Bobbie (Vern) Oesterle both of La Crescent; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sibling, Donald (Bobbi) Heyer; sisters-in-law, Dona Heyer, Irene Heyer, Janice Gady, Donna Malenke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin "Butch"; parents; companion, Delbert Senn; and her siblings, Anna, Wilma, Gladys, Laura, Edward, Bill and Marvin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent with the Rev. Kent Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Nodine. Visitation will be held from noon Sunday until the time of services at the funeral home. Online guest book is available at . In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor's choice.

Alice's family would like to truly thank the mayo Staff for their compassionate and professional care.