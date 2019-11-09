Follow story
Alice Cook
November 09, 2019
Alice Mary Cook
HOLMEN -- Alice Mary Cook, 83, of Holmen passed away in her home Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The celebration of life will be held at the Holmen American Legion Hall from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov, 30.
Published on November 16, 2019
