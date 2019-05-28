Alger "Al" H. Palmer

ONALASKA -- Alger "Al" H. Palmer, 83 of Onalaska passed away at his home Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Al was born to Hilda May Palmer Sept. 16, 1935, in Detroit. After graduating high school, he went on to receive his degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University. He married Catherine Kay Sterling Nov. 1, 1956.

Al was employed at Norplex in La Crosse, from 1964 to 1977, served as vice president of sales and manufacturing. He later became the president of Oak Materials Group in 1978 and held that position until 1981, when he established TAPCO Associates, a national distributor of industrial electronics, which he operated until his retirement in 2005.

Al was an avid golfer and loved many travels he and Kay were able to take around the world. However, his true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.

Al is survived by his wife, Kay; his sons, Scott (Suzanne Kundy), Todd (Sonia Miele) and Kurt (Joanna Kiamos); his grandchildren, Adam, Brent, Shelby, Andrew, Taylor, Michael and Catherine; great-granddaughter, Hadley; stepgrandchildren, Ryan and Blake Miele, Nicole (Jake) Endres; and former daughter-in-law, Crystal Palmer.

A memorial service will be held with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., in Onalaska. The Reverend Jason Stanton will officiate. Private family committal rites will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. A reception following the service at the La Crosse Country Club, 300 Marcou Rd., Onalaska.

Memorials may be directed to Gundersen Medical Foundation for Cancer Research. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guest book is available at .