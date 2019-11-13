Alfred Joseph Zmolek

ELROY, Wis. -- Alfred Joseph Zmolek, 94, of Elroy passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

Al was born to George and Agnes Zmolek, June 11, 1925 in Toledo, Iowa. After the death of his parents in 1936, Al and brother, Lee, went to live with their aunt and uncle, Ed and Genevieve Skala.

Al and Lee became inseparable in those years on the farm. He often told stories of their many childhood antics. They loved to hunt rabbits, fish and generally get in trouble together. Al and Lee remained close their entire lives until Lee's recent death.

Al graduated at age 16 from high school and went to Iowa State University for a year. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a B-17 tail gunner, with the 351st Bomb Group in World War II. Sergeant Zmolek flew 25 missions over Germany. On Feb. 25, 1945, he and his crew were shot down over Munich. Fortunately, they were able to make it to France and all survived. Despite being shot down, the group flew 12 more missions before the end of the war.

After the war, Al graduated from Iowa State University in dairy science. He was employed in Waterloo, Iowa and Creston, Iowa, as a county extension agent. From there, he became the manager of Center Milk Plant in Creston.

On Jan. 3, 1953, Al married Dorothy Joy Mullin. Their marriage was blessed with seven children. Al and Joy moved to Elroy, in 1972, when Al joined with the Merrick family to begin Merrick Foods, Inc. He developed several patented formulas for livestock feed. He retired in 2006, but continued working as a consultant for Merrick Foods. Al and Joy celebrated 60 years of marriage in January 2013.

Above all, Al loved his family. His children and grandchildren were his precious gifts. He never missed a concert, play or sporting event. He was kind and generous, never turning away anyone in need. Al was also very creative. His mind was always working toward solving the next great dilemma.

Al is survived by his children, Deborah (Roland) Schultz of Wonewoc, Wis., David (Penny) Zmolek of Elroy, Julie (Craig) Ostrem of Viroqua, James Zmolek of Grand Prairie, Texas, Kevin Zmolek of Hubertus, Wis., and Bruce (Michele) Zmolek of Holmen; grandchildren, Sarah Schultz, Benjamin (Becky) Schultz, Jennifer (Joel) Shirek, Kalli (Riley) Brown, Emma Zmolek, Dalton Zmolek, Thomas Ostrem, Joshua Ostrem, Haley Ostrem, Jad Zmolek, Austin Zmolek and Aaron Zmolek; great-grandchildren, Caleb Shirek, Christian Shirek, Maxwell Schultz and Avery Brown; in-laws, Sandy Zmolek, Gary Parks and Sally Egly; and many special nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; and infant daughter, Margaret Ann; parents; and foster parents; brothers, Bill, Leon and Alan; sisters, Pauline, Harriet and Marilyn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Patrick's Church in Elroy. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Elroy. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.