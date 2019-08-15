Alfred Steve Vento
Alfred Steve Vento

August 15, 2019

DE SOTO -- Alfred "Al" Steve Vento, 72, of De Soto, went home to his Heavenly Father Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Genoa. Funeral Mass to follow from noon to 1 p.m. Entombment after the Mass will be in the St. Charles Cemetery Columbarium, with military honors by the Genoa American Legion Post 246 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank everyone at Gundersen, who helped Al through the years and at the end. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family during their of need.
Published on August 20, 2019
