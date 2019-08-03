Aldred Carlyle Sexe

HEGG, Wis. -- Aldred Carlyle Sexe, 88, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, on the 18th anniversary day of his father's death. Aldred was born June 30, 1931, to Leonard and Adella (Saed) Sexe. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick. Aldred married Ardis Nelson, Jan. 12, 1957, at Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Pigeon Falls, Wis. He loved his God, family and country.

Aldred was a farmer at heart, he started farming with his father and later with his two brothers. Aldred was on many committees over his lifetime. He served on the Trempealeau County Watershed Committee, AMPI Board of Directors, Grandview Nursing Home Board for over 30 years and the Trempealeau County Board for two terms and worked many years with Curtis breeding service.

Aldred is survived by his wife, Ardis; his son, Keith and Jacqueline (McDougall) Sexe; his two daughters, Karen (Tim) Jacobson and Kari (Bill) Scott; eight grandchildren, Rachel (Lucas) Solberg, Melissa (Jacob) Heimdahl, Emily Sexe, Isaac Sexe, Derek Jacobson, Kjirsten (Nick) Beltz, Renee (Andrew) Clark, Ross Vorbeck (friend, Destiny); eight great-granddaughters, Brielle, Aspen, Emma and Madelyn Solberg, Camryn and Haidyn Heimdahl, Adelynn and Norah Clark. He is also survived by a brother, Maynard (Florence) Sax; his sister, LaMay (Ronald) Nybroten; sister-in-law, Charlene Saxe; and nieces and nephews.

Aldred is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, LaVern Sexe and LaVern Saxe; and his son-in-law, Vern Vorbeck.

Services for Aldred will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick. The Rev Adam Arend and the Rev. Philip Nybroten (godson) will be officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage is assisting the family with arrangements. .