Albin Fred Kayser
Albin Fred Kayser

May 02, 1924 - September 02, 2019

Albin Fred Kayser, 95, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at St Luke's Lutheran Care Center, Blue Earth, Minn.
Albin was born May 2, 1924, in Kossuth Cty., Iowa, to Peter and Mary (Anthony) Kayser. Albin joined the Army in the summer of 1944, served stateside as military police and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was united in marriage to Helen Becker. Albin farmed for many years and was also involved in sales and loved it. He was employed by Morman Feed Manufacturing Co., from Quincy, Ill., and also sold real estate in the La Crosse area.
Albin is survived by his wife, Helen, of Blue Earth; Albin (Karen) Kayser, James (Tracy) Kayser, both of La Crosse, and nine other children.
Published on September 4, 2019
