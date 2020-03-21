Follow story
Alberta M. Kulas
March 21, 2020
Alberta M. Kulas
DODGE, Wis. -- Alberta M. Kulas, 90, of Dodge passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Due to current health concerns, funeral services will be held privately for her family, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Pine Creek, Wis. A celebration of Alberta's life is being planned for a future date and will be announced later. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on March 24, 2020
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
