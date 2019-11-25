Alberta L. Kick
Alberta L. Kick

September 30, 1936 - November 25, 2019

BANGOR -- Alberta L. (Marx) Kick, 83, of Bangor passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. She was born Sept. 30, 1936, to Christ and Veronica (Herricks) Marx, in Pine Hollow, Wis. Alberta married Leonard Marx at Pine Hollow May 31, 1955.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Father Biju will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. A full obituary may be read and online condolences are both available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on November 26, 2019
Events

Visitation

Friday November 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

St. Peter's Catholic Church
State HWY 33, Rockland, WI, United States

Mass of Christian Burial

Friday November 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM

St. Peter's Catholic Church
State HWY 33, Rockland, WI, United States

