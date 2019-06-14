Alberta June Joseph

Alberta June Joseph, 92, of La Crosse passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center.

She was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Vernon County, to William and Flossie (Dull) Buroker and raised in Readstown. She married William Joseph Dec. 14, 1946. Together they farmed in the Viola area, until moving to La Crosse, in 1956. Alberta worked as a cook for the school district of La Crosse and Bethany-St. Joseph until her retirement. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in La Crosse. She enjoyed her family, cooking and fishing.

Alberta is survived by a daughter, Susan (John) Sherry of La Crosse; two granddaughters, Jennifer Sherry of La Crosse and Jessica VanBuren of Watertown, Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Izabella and Joseph, both of Watertown; a sister, Betty Hamilton of La Crosse; and a brother-in-law, Larry (Sally) Joseph of Madison, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husband. William; Jessica's husband, Doug Haase; and three brothers, Keith (Darlene) Buroker, Clifford (Agnes) Buroker and Everall (Darlene) Buroker.

May God bless the memory of Alberta.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Schumacher -Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Wayne Sherry will officiate. Burial will be held in the Viola Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at .