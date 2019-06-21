Alan Wayne Eastman

LARSEN, Wis. -- Wayne Eastman, 80, of Larsen, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, Wis., as a result of complications from kidney disease.

Alan was born March 6, 1939, in La Crosse, the son of Almond and Marie (Hall) Eastman. On Jan. 22, 1966, Alan married Judith G. Anderson, who continued to be the absolute love of his life up until the time of his death. Alan and Judy moved out east, where he was a manager for Westinghouse and a small grocery store owner. When jobs became scarce, they returned to Wisconsin, where Alan worked for the Department of Defense until he retired in 1998. Alan was also a member of the U.S. Army Reserves for over 30 years, where he achieved the rank of Acting Command Sergeant Major prior to his retirement in 1993. Alan was a great storyteller who also loved to sing. After his retirement he and Judy became Snowbirds and lived half of the year in Appleton and the other half in Surprise Ariz. Alan loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a tireless mentor to young people who entered the military. He took great pride in his family and in his service to our country. His loss will be felt greatly by those who loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; daughter, Dana (special friend, Paul) Liethen, Jefferson; two sons, Curt (Heather) Eastman, Larsen, and Steve (special friend, Melissa) Eastman, Green Bay, Wis.; five grandchildren, Felicia, Briana, Joshua, Megan and Jeremy; two great-grandchildren, Lyam and Lincoln; brother, Darwin Eastman, Weyauwega, Wis.; two sisters, Cozette Eastman, La Crosse and Cynthia Eastman, La Crosse; and brother-in-law, Robert (Sue) Van Riper, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David.

Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, followed immediately by full military honors. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire ICU staff at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton.